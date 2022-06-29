Gambia: Court Orders Arrest of Judicial Staff

Justice Isatou Janneh-Njie of the High Court at Kanifing on the 22nd June, 2022, ordered the arrest of Bakary Sarr, Assistant Bailiff at the High Court in Banjul, for failing to appear in court. This followed the application made by Inspector Badjie for the court to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of Mr. Sarr, who is charged with fraud and obtaining money by false pretence.

When the case resumed on the 22nd June, 2022, Inspector Badjie announced his representation for the Inspector General of Police. Justice Janneh-Njie then asked the whereabouts of the accused. Prosecutor Badjie told the court that they made some efforts to reach the accused for him to appear in court on the 22nd June, 2022, but to no avail. The presiding judge ordered for the accused to be arrested, and if he is not available, his sureties should be arrested by the police and brought before the court.

It could be recalled that the accused, Bakary Sarr, was given an ultimatum on the 14th June, 2022, by Justice Janneh-Njie that if he failed to appear in court on the 22nd June, 2022, after that date had been communicated to him, a bench warrant would be issued for his arrest.

Inspector Badjie, who was holding brief for Commissioner A. Sanneh, informed the court that the accused was not present in court. He further posited that the case has suffered many setbacks at the instance of the accused. He stated that the accused did not advance any reason for not appearing in court. He applied for a bench warrant to be issued for the arrest of the accused. He further adduced that this should be extended to his sureties if he cannot be traced.

Justice Janneh-Njie then asked Inspector Badjie whether the adjourned date (14 June, 2022,) was communicated to the accused but he and the clerk of the court answered in the negative.

The presiding judge ordered that a hearing notice be served on the accused, and if he failed to appear in court on the adjourned date, 22nd June, 2022, she would issue a bench warrant for his arrest.