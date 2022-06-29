Gambia: Sukuta Sports Committee Holds Meeting With Teams As Nawetan Looms

28 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Sukuta Sports Committee (SSC) over the weekend held a meeting with team representatives as the 2022-2023 'nawetan' season edges closer.

The meeting brought together teams from Sukuta and its satellite areas.

Sukuta Sports Committee (SSC) and team representatives discussed the town's annual rainy season biggest football jamboree.

Sukuta won the Super Nawetan trophy twice in 2005 and 2017 after beating Serrekunda West and BEM in the finals played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

