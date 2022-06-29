Gambia: PSV Wellingara Maintain Lead in 2nd Tier Despite Sharing Spoils With B-4u Kiang West

PSV Wellingara on Friday maintained their lead in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League campaign despite sharing the spoils with B-4U Kiang West.

The Wellingara based-club drew 1-1 with B-4U Kiang West in their week-25 fixture played at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium.

The Wellingara based-club remained top-spot on the Second Tier table with 49 points despite drawing with B-4U Kiang West.

B-4U Kiang West dropped to 7th place on the Second Division League table with 39 points after sharing the spoils with PSV Wellingara.

PSV Wellingara and B-4U Kiang West will both combat to win their remaining nine league outings to gain promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League next season.