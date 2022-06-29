Gambia: PSV Wellingara Maintain Lead in 2nd Tier Despite Sharing Spoils With B-4u Kiang West

28 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

PSV Wellingara on Friday maintained their lead in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League campaign despite sharing the spoils with B-4U Kiang West.

The Wellingara based-club drew 1-1 with B-4U Kiang West in their week-25 fixture played at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium.

PSV Wellingara was topping the country's Second Tier table prior to their match with the Kiang West boys, who are doing extremely brilliant in the Second Division League.

The Wellingara based-club came for the vital three points to extend their lead in the Second Division League but the match ended 1-1.

The Wellingara based-club remained top-spot on the Second Tier table with 49 points despite drawing with B-4U Kiang West.

B-4U Kiang West dropped to 7th place on the Second Division League table with 39 points after sharing the spoils with PSV Wellingara.

PSV Wellingara and B-4U Kiang West will both combat to win their remaining nine league outings to gain promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League next season.

