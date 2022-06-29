Gambia: Govt to Introduce Human Rights Course for Gambian Soldiers

The government of The Gambia has accepted to introduce mandatory course for all soldiers "on human rights and on the role of the military in a democratic society."

The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission counseled government to do so to prevent the reoccurrence of gross rights violations that included killings beyond provisions of the law.

"A course will be designed in consultation with the Gambia National Army and the National Human Rights Commission and incorporated into the training curricula of the GAF with refresher training provided for in-service officers," the government elaborated.

The 22-year rule of former President Yahya Jammeh, according to the TRRC, was characterised by mass human rights violation ranging from enforced disappearances, torture, unlawful killings, and arbitrary arrests and detention.

Human rights violations were carried out systematically pursuant to a state orchestrated policy to deliberately silence any form of dissent or threat to Jammeh's rule by the state security apparatus that included the NIA, police, and the military.

Under the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia, the president is the commander in chief of the Gambian Armed Force, which includes the navy, air force and such other services established by law.

The army is required to uphold fundamental rights and freedoms of all individuals at all times.