Gambia: Special Report - Sika Street Lighting Project Launched

Sika Lighting Project which was initiated and funded by natives of the community both at home and in the Diaspora was on Saturday 25th June 2022 launched at the village in Upper Nuimi District, North Bank Region.

The 130 solar street lights that spread across the community cost over D600, 000.

Ba Saikou Sonko, a member of Sika Lighting Project described the success of the project as one of its kind, noting that being able to raise the money for the project within three weeks indicates that the community can complete any project they initiate when they are united.

He noted that their aim is to bring uninterrupted developments to their community at all times and therefore urged natives of the community not to relent in their efforts.

He stated that the community's main priority now is clean drinking water, then an ambulance, a health post, women's garden and football field among others.

He said they encountered challenges of convincing some people to contribute because they doubted the success of the project.

He thanked Mamina Ibrahim Sonko, founder of Big Dreams Inc and native of the community for always being there for his community.

Ndemba Boto Sonko in his remarks on behalf of Sika Alkalo Alhagie Momodou Binta Sonko, said the project is aimed at bringing light to the community and ensuring they do away with darkness.

"Sika's darkness ended on Thursday night with the street lighting project commencing on Friday at 8pm," he declared, saying they do not need touch lights anymore.

He thanked every native of the community who has in one way or the other contributed towards the project, saying natives of the community are united, committed and ready to develop the community to ensure it becomes an example for other communities.

Ndemba Janneh, in his remarks on behalf of the Imam of the community, also thanked Big Dreams Inc Founder for his love for his community and country.

He highlighted that they have a lot of projects in mind but said their most immediate need is clean drinking water, then women's garden and ceiling fans for their mosque.

MaLamin Janneh, Sika Village Development Committee chairman described the project as life saving for them because a lot can happen in the dark.

He said the project will also protect livestock from wild animals as well as reduce crime and theft in the community.

He urged natives of Sika not to relent in their efforts in bringing more projects to the community, saying good ideas and deeds are what develop a community and country.

Amadou Janneh, a nativ of Sika, urged the community to unite especially young people and be patient with their leaders. He said they will ensure everyone is satisfied with the project by working on all necessary adjustments where they are needed.

Pa Lamin Sawo, Public Relations Officer for Big Dreams Inc, said their gesture is to help the community celebrate the success of their lighting project as well as spread the word throughout Gambia that they can do anything if they are united and empower each other and support the government's development plans.