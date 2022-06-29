Gambia: Youth, Young Parliamentarians Are Future of Parliament and Bedrock of Any Progressive Society-Says Na Clerk

The Clerk of The National Assembly of the Republic of The Gambia, Momodou A. Sise has said that youth and young parliamentarians are the future of parliament and the bedrock of any progressive society which fits well in the contexts of The Gambia.

Mr. Sise was addressing Participants to a capacity building training for National Assembly Members of the Sixth Legislature on Parliamentary Process and Procedures on Saturday in Kololi.

The training event organised by the National Youth Council (NYC) with funding from Peace Building Fund and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) was officially opened by the Minister of Youth and Sports (MoYS), Bakary Y. Badjie.

Mr. Sise defined it as purposeful, the recent mass of young citizens expressing interest in parliament and parliamentary democracy.

Emphasising the importance of capacity building, he pointed out that the April 2022 Parliamentary elections ushered into the Sixth Legislature a turnover of over 60 percent first-timers who are mostly youth.

"Generally, it is agreed that societies that give youth an equal chance to prosper and participate freely in social, political, and economic life are more peaceful and more prosperous.

In this regard, parliament and parliamentarians shall be encouraged to continue creating the enabling environment for youth participation in the political decision-making process", he said.

This, he said, is the way forward for an inclusive society and sustainable democracy.

"It is not normal that decisions made by earlier generations affect another generation without the opportunity for the latter to contribute to the decision-making process".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Clerk of the National Assembly assured the Hon. Minister and the youth and sports fraternity of the Assembly's continued resolved to foster meaningful dialogue, promote long-term cooperation as well as provide the necessary budgetary support to the youth sector.

Mr. Sise used the occasion to encourage Parliamentarians, most especially the younger ones to ensure and nurture good governance and vibrant representative democracy, with a view of guaranteeing public confidence in the Legislature.

He thanked the National Youth Council (NYC) and by extension the Ministry of Youth and Sport (MoYS) for staging a relevant and timely partnership with the Office of the Clerk to train young parliamentarians on parliamentary processes and procedures, and to further expose them to the mandate, policies, and strategic programmes of the Council.

"This is very commendable as it shall add value and complement my office's efforts in building the capacity of Honourable Members to better understand their core functions of legislation, oversight and representation.

Source-National Youth Council