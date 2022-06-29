Gambia: Serrekunda East Nawetan Qualifiers Begin

28 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Serrekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO) on Friday began its 2022/2023 'nawetan' qualifiers with five fixtures already played.

The qualifiers which are ongoing at the Buffer Zone Field in Tallinding are scheduled for 3pm and 5pm respectively.

Five of the 32 qualifying round teams have already won their games and are through to the second round of the knockout phase.

Meanwhile, four teams are expected to qualify for the nawetan proper.

Universal Sports opened the SESDO nawetan qualifiers with smiles after defeating Waa Banjul 2-0 during the only game played on Friday.

The supposed earlier kick-off encounter between LC Rising Stars and Payford was postponed due to the demise of one of LC Rising Stars' players on the eve of the game.

Konge Bi of Bundung also started the qualifiers with happiness after eliminating Nasir United of Nema Kunku by a goal to nil during the earlier game played on Saturday.

Modou Ceesay scored the only goal of the match for the Bundung-based team in the first period.

The Nema Kunku-based team ended the game with 10-men after having a player sent off.

Latma Athletic was beaten 2-1 by Ron Tah Bi in the second game played at 5pm on Saturday.

Sinchu Jola Kunda was also beaten 2-0 by Fajikunda United in the earlier game at 3pm, before Herr Bi defeated Frida 3-2 in the late game.

At the time of going to press on Monday, Lions of T. Town was playing against Black Stone in the first game at 3pm, before Stockholm square off against Late Njuga FC.

