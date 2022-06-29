Rwanda: Rayon Sports Legend Kassim Murenzi Dies at 67

Kassim Murenzi, a former Rayon Sports player and the father of Abdallah Murenzi, who runs the local cycling federation (Ferwacy), passed on from illness aged 67 on Monday.

The news of his death was announced by Rayon Sports via their Twitter page. The legendary midfielder played for the Blues for 17 years between 1970 and 1987.

"Former Rayon Sports hardworking midfielder Kassim Murenzi has died," the club said.

"Our hearts go out to you (family and friends) in this time of grief. No words can describe how sad we are for your loss."

During his time in Rayon Sports, Murenzi guided the club to two league titles and three national cups.

In an interview with Times Sport, his son Abdullah Murenzi said that his father was a very loving and caring parent.

"Dad was a wonderful parent, he taught me to love people more than anything and he was also a very loving old man," the Ferwacy president and former chairman of Rayon Sports revealed.

"I will always remember his kindness and his 'Never give up' spirit," Murenzi added.

It is expected that he will be laid to rest on Tuesday at Nyamirambo cemetery.