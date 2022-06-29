Nigeria: Clash Erupts in Abuja Community Over Govt's Pasture Project

Gbagyi and Fulani youths clashed on Tuesday at the Paikon Kore Grazing Reserve, Gwagwalada, FCT.

The incident happened during the flag off of the National Pasture Development Programme (NAPDEP) at the grazing reserve.

It could not be confirmed if there was death during the incident, but one person was seriously injured.

Problem started when the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, began the distribution of "andropogan" pasture seeds to beneficiaries for planting and the Gbagyi youths opposed the process.

As tension mounted, the Gbagyi youths also attempted to stop the minister from cutting the ribbon to launch the project before some of the community leaders intervened.

As soon as the minister left, youths from both sides deployed stones and sticks against each other.

The Gbagyi farmers felt the federal government decided to favour the herdsmen to the neglect of other sedentary farmers who lived side-by-side in the community.

Some of the Gbagyi leaders said the community's school and clinic were in shambles having been abandoned or neglected for many years by government, but that the federal government decided to favour the Fulani by developing the grazing reserve.

They also said government failed to assist them with fertiliser and other inputs.

In addition, they want the reserve to be fenced as it would attract large number of herdsmen which would threaten farms around the reserve.

Security officers were deployed to the scene to bring the situation under control.