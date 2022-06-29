Somalia: Southwest State Leader Meets With House Speaker in Mogadishu

Southwest State president Abdiaziz Lafta-Garen has held a meeting with the speaker of the Lower House Sheikh Aden Madobe in Mogadishu on Tuesday night.

Members of the parliament elected from Southwest State have attended the meeting which focused on issues related to the current political situation in Somalia.

"The President and the Speaker exchanged views on the situation in the country and how to respond to the drought-affected people in the South West," said a statement from the parliament speaker's office.

This comes as PM Hamza is expected to name his ministers in the coming weeks with Lafta-Garen trying to have an influence in the appointment of the members from his region.