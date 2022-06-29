Rwanda: Israel Cycling Club Seeks Funds to Build Academy in Bugesera

Israel-Premier Tech Cycling team is soliciting for funds to build an ultra-modern academy in the Rwandan district of Bugesera.

The cycling team has called on all lovers of the sport, corporate entities and individuals to donate towards the project as they aim to build the academy dubbed "Field of Dreams" which will help Rwanda and Africa as a whole in terms of nurturing cycling talents.

"We call on cycling fans to support and donate to this initiative so that the 'Field of Dreams' cycling center can be built and change the lives of thousands of Rwandan youth," An official statement from Israeli-Premier Tech indicated.

The cycling academy will be built on a 16-hectare of land in Bugesera district and it will have a BMX track and a velodrome.

The "Racing for Change" kit that we will use for @letour has a special purpose: to bring awareness to the fundraising campaign to build "The Field of Dreams" in Bugesera, Rwanda. For more info on the project and how you can donate : https://t.co/pyH6l92RVI pic.twitter.com/7ceBs8YINh

-- Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) June 27, 2022

The academy will offer 120,000 young people between the ages of 6 and 18 the opportunity to start cycling and hone their talent in the sport.

The project forms part of the "Racing for Change" initiative which was launched last year in Rwanda with a women cycling club being set up was set up as the first step.

The campaign was also backed by Chris Froome, a British four time winner of the prestigious Tour de France who currently races for the Israel club.