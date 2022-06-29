Rwanda: AS Kigali Crowned 2022 Peace Cup Champions

AS Kigali edged out arch rivals APR to win the 2022 Peace Cup trophy following a 1-0 win in the final on Tuesday night at Kigali stadium.

Amavubi midfielder Rachid Kalisa scored the lone goal in the 30th minute following poor miscommunication from APR defenders to send the fans in a packed Kigali Stadium into a frenzy.

Kalisa who had several attempts in the game made no mistake when he scored into an empty net after APR defenders failed to hold tick-tack passes from Haruna Niyonzima, Aboubakar Lawal and Hussein Tchabalala Shaban.

APR FC 's Yannick Bizimana controls the ball trying to dribble past AS Kigali defenders during the Peace Cup Final game that his side lost 0-1.

APR coach Mohamed Adil Errade opted for a more defensive game plan while the City of Kigali sponsored side staged an attacking game and eventually won the midfield battle easily.

AS Kigali created more chances in the first half but attempts from Hussein Tchabalala, Aboubakar Lawal, Captain Haruna Niyonzima and Fabrice Mugheni could not hurt APR's goalie Jean Pierre Ishimwe.

Both sides played cautiously in the seemingly dull second half with either of the teams' defense opting for tight marking to avoid mistakes that could otherwise prove costly.

APR's Fitina Ombalenga, however, will have himself to blame for his profligacy in front of the goal as he wasted several good chances deep in the second half much to the disappointment of the team's fans.

This is the third Peace Cup title for Coach Casa Mbungo after winning it with AS Kigali in 2013, 2015 with Police and 2022 with AS Kigali.

AS Kigali has won the cup for the fourth time after triumphs in 2001, 2013, 2019.

Haruna Niyonzima, AS kigali Captain wins the ball against Army side defenders during the Peace Cup Final at Kigali Stadium, the captain helped the Kigali City sponsored team to beat APR FC 1-0.

The victory earned AS Kigali Rwf 10 million from Rwanda Football Federation and an automatic spot to represent Rwanda in next year's CAF Confederation Cup.

APR who finished second settled for Rwf 8 million while third placed Rayon Sport pocketed Rwf 4 million.

Meanwhile AS Kigali women beat Kamonyi 4-0 in the Peace Cup final in the women's category.

Referees try to calm down some tensions during the game

Goal scorer Rashid Kalisa (left) vies for the ball against APR FC midfielders during the Peace Cup final

Players in a warm celebration as their team crowned Rwanda Peace Cup winners 2022

The City of Kigali sponsored team celebrate the crucial victory to win the Peace Cup Title

The club president lifting the trophy to celebrate the crucial win

Tuesday

Peace Cup final

APR 0-1 AS Kigali