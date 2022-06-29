Rwanda: Seaman Talks Cricket, Visit Rwanda Partnership and More

David Seaman is one of the most successful English goalkeepers that the England national team and Premier League side Arsenal have had.

The legendary goalkeeper was in Kigali last week as part of a group of sports celebrities who participated in the CHOGM Cricket Exhibition match to showcase the best male and female cricket players in Rwanda, alongside other high-profile players from around the Commonwealth.

He spoke to Times Sport on his legendary memories at Arsenal, the club's partnership deal with the Government of Rwanda, Cricket and more.

Cricket

To Seaman, Cricket is his second favourite sport because he has been playing it since he was young.

"When I was young I used to play Cricket. I used to bowl but I am too old now to bowl. So I now like to be a wicket keeper... and I am used to catching balls [laughs]. Especially games like these, they are here to be enjoyed, have some fun, raise some money and everyone is happy," he said.

He said Cricket played a part in becoming a good goalkeeper.

"When I was 16, I had a choice of going to Yorkshire as a bowler or Leeds United as a goalkeeper. And I have always been a Leeds United fan. So, being a goalkeeper helps with being a wicket keeper but I now like to bowl since I am a little bit too old now," he added.

Visit Rwanda-Arsenal partnership is brilliant

Seaman was in Kigali not just for CHOGM but also through the club's current partnership with Rwanda which was inked in 2019. The deal was renewed last year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It's brilliant and that is why I am here. The partnership with Arsenal is the reason I came here. We were supposed to come in March but we couldn't make it because of Covid, but now I am here and I am really enjoying my stay," he said.

"I played Golf and Cricket, I went to the [Kigali Genocide] memorial, I am very sad obviously and I also came to visit Gorillas. I am really enjoying my time here," he added.

Arteta will make Arsenal great again

Seaman is confident Arteta can bring Arsenal back to the glory days despite recent struggles over failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Last season everyone was disappointed that we missed out on the Champions League but I feel that now we're in Europa, we have a better chance of winning the Europa League rather than the Champions League.

He believes Arteta's current decision-making will only make the club a better team.

To Arsenal fans all over the world, keep supporting because we are getting better and we will be happy once again.