Nigeria: Judges' Remuneration - NJC Backs Suit Ahead of July 15 Judgement

29 June 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kunle Olasanmi

National Judicial Council (NJC) has asked Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osagie, of the National Industrial Court Abuja, to grant the reliefs sought in a suit seeking upward review of salaries of judicial officers in the country.

The defendants in the suit file by Chief Sebastine Hon, SAN, are the National Assembly (1st defendant), the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (2nd defendant), the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice (3rd defendant) and NJC.

NJC's counsel, Kunle Adegoke, while adopting his written address and other processes, urged the court to uphold the suit.

Adegoke expressed reservation that salaries of judicial officers have been stagnant for over 14 years without review.

