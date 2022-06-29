Nigeria: Scam Alert, Nigeria! Beware of Fake Lagos Teachers Recruitment On WhatsApp and Facebook

29 June 2022
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Motunrayo Joel

A message circulating on Facebook and Whatsapp in Nigeria claims the Lagos state government is recruiting teachers for primary and secondary classes in public schools.

The message says that "the Government of Lagos State hereby invites applications for the following position" and lists 18 different subjects the teachers will be employed to teach and what qualifications are required. It then gives a link where teachers are invited to apply.

But is this a legitimate recruitment exercise? We checked.

'Recruitment closed, recent message fraudulent'

The link in the message directs to a webpage with the same job ad, which says applications close on 31 July 2021.

On 21 June 2022, the state government warned that the teachers' recruitment application, which was also posted on blogs and in tweets, was fraudulent and not from the state teaching service commission.

"The Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (Tescom) has disclaimed an online post requesting some categories of graduates to apply for Lagos State teaching jobs, saying that the publication is the handiwork of fraudulent-minded individuals," the warning read.

The statement was signed by the chairperson of the commission, Olabisi Ariyo. He also said that Tescom would always officially announce any upcoming recruitment drives.

Africa Check has debunked many online scams offering jobs, grants, loans, and giveaways. For more tips, read our guide on how to spot them.

