Nigeria: 3 Killed, 2,250 Houses Destroyed As Floods, Windstorms Hit Kano

29 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zahraddeen Yakubu Shuaibu

Three people have been reportedly killed and over 2,250 houses destroyed by floods and windstorm in five LGAs of Kano State.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Saleh Jili, revealed this in an interview with the newsmen.

According to him, the affected areas are Rano, Kibiya, Doguwa, Danbatta and Kiru.

Following the disaster, he advised residents of the state to give way for water by clearing drains in front of their houses.

He said, "The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has released its Seasonal Rainfall Prediction for year 2022, predicting high possibility of rainfall in Kano.

"We have taken rapid prompt response by visiting the affected local government areas to sympathise with the victims on behalf of the state government and distributed relief materials."

He added that, "The agency would not relent in its effort to ensure the protection of lives and property."

