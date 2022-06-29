Kenya: Nakuru Says 1,000 Liquor, Food Permits Issued Signaling Boom During Safari Rally

Nairobi — Nakuru county Government says it issued more than 1,00o new licenses to liquor and food vendors during the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally fete pointing to a boom in local businesses within Nakuru, Naivasha region.

The WRC Safari Rally took place in Naivasha between June 23- 26 attracting fans within and beyond the country who spent more than three days in Naivasha environs.

Organizers said at least 10,000 people attended the event with many hotels confirming full bookings days before the event started.

Absolom Mukhusi, the Secretary-General of the Naivasha Professionals Association told Capital FM Business that besides the food and accommodation sector, there was increased uptake of domestic tourism which was a big boost to local tour guides and taxi operators.

Mukhusi, who also sits on the Nakuru municipality board said more than Sh7.5 million in revenues were collected with Sh10,000 and Sh5,000 charged for liquor and food vendors.

The local government issued 500 permits to liquor and food vendors each.

"The rally brought economic value to the local government, as a municipality, we collected more money on business permits and the event gave locals an opportunity for business, all hotels were full, the taxis got business and within the tourism sector, local guides also benefitted," he said.

"People took advantage of the rally to visit local tourist sites and go hiking, and being a fishing region, data from the trade department shows that sales were higher," he said.

Stephen Thuo, the chairperson of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce Industry (KNNCI) Nakuru Chapter however said that the local pubs did not profit from the rally as such as many revelers opted to carry their drinks to Naivasha.

"The local pubs did not do very well, only mainstream pubs where events were held benefitted. However, the event was very successful, many people turned up and it was conducted peacefully, " Thuo said.

James Mwangi, the chair Naivasha chapter of Nakuru county tourism association echoed the remarks of Thuo and Mukhusi noting that even the quality of vendors at the WRC event was better than at the previous rally.

"The rally was better planned, many establishments had good levels of businesses," he said.

Kalle Rovanpera of Finland was crowned the overall winner of the 2022 competition this year. In the WRC 2 division, Poland's Kajetan Kajetanowicz took first place honors.