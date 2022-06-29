Kenya: Odinga Says Ready to Concede Defeat Should He Lose in the August Polls

Nairobi — Azimio-One Kenya coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga now says he is ready to concede defeat in the August Presidential election should he lose.

Speaking during a televised interview, Odinga pointed out that he is a 'sportsman' and will heartily congratulate the winner of the elections.

"I am the sportsman between me and him (Ruto). (Asiye Kubali Kushindwa si Mshindani) He who does not accept defeat can never be successful," he stated. If I lose in the August election. I will be the first congratulate the winner."

Ruto has on numerous occasions taunted Odinga and challenged him to openly declare that he will accept election results should he lose the August duel.

He has thrice disputed presidential election results during the 2007, 2013 and 2017 editions claiming he beat his competitors.

Odinga and his running mate Karua pledged to lower the cost of living in Kenay within the first 100 days in office if successful in their Presidential bid.

the duo vowed to reverse this by cutting down on government expenditures.

Odinga suggested that in the meantime, the government should reduce its spending and prioristise essential services.

"You can make some adjustments, when you for example cut down on some expenditures and focus on feeding the people, making it much more bearable for the local person in the country," he stated.

"We are really just talking about basically just essential commodities like the cost of unga, sugar, cooking oil, fuel. You can look at budget and make some adjustments in terms of expenditure, both recurrent and development."

Karua echoed his sentiments saying they will put every effort to alleviate the suffering of Kenyans.

"During the Mwai Kibaki era, the government tried to lower the cost of living by, for instance, looking for ways of providing maize to industries at cheaper prices so as to lower the cost of flour," she stated.

As far as the current cost of living is concerned, Odinga and Karua sought to distance themselves saying they're not yet in government hence cannot really do anything to change it.