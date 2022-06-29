Kenya: Disrespect for Presidency Will Not Be There in Azimio Govt - Karua

Nairobi — Azimio-One Kenya coalition running mate Martha Karua has singled out the ongoing public feud between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto as one the issues they will not replicate, if they assume government come August 9.

In a joint televised interview, Karua faulted the public display of the animosity between the duo saying it showed disrespect to the presidency.

The Azimio la Umoja running mate assured that they will address any impasse internally and avoid public spats as witnessed between the President Kenyatta and his deputy.

"The unseemly disagreement taking it to the public. People may differ on how to go about things that is supposed to be settled in the boardroom," she said.

Karua has assured Kenyans that he will stand behind Odinga to ensure timely implementation of the political pledge to Kenyans which include the high cost of living.

"We will try and conduct ourselves in a way that maintain respect for the office and demonstrate respect for the constitution of Kenya," Karua stated.

For months now Ruto has been display a public show of defiance by attacking his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta accusing him of betrayal for supporting Azimio La Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga.

Ruto has been at loggerheads with the government in which he serves after a bitter fall-out with his boss President Kenyatta since March 2018 when the latter shook hands with Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The DP said he sees the handshake as a plot to lock him out of the 2022 State House race in which he hopes to succeed President Kenyatta whose second and final term will be ending.

President Kenyatta and his deputy have now turned foes by throwing insults at each other in recent weeks as the succession politics hots up, with Kenyatta declaring publicly that he won't allow Ruto to succeed him.

Ruto further accused Uhuru of going to bed with his hitherto political nemesis and abandoning those who stood with him at his hour of need.

President Kenyatta is openly campaigning for Opposition leader Raila Odinga who was endorsed recently as the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate.