Kenya: IEBC to Meet All Four Presidential Candidates for a Consultative Meeting

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Wednesday set to meet with all four presidential candidates for a stakeholders' meeting on the voters register and the commission's preparedness for the upcoming polls.

The electoral commission invited William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza Alliance, Raila Odinga of Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya, George Wajakoyah of Roots Party and David Mwaure of Agano Party amidst a number of concerns raised over electoral preparedness.

Among the issues to be discussed include the issue of printed register of voters, election results path and harmonizing of campaign schedules for presidential candidates as among key integral issues.

Odinga has since questioned the electoral body's decision not to use the manual voter registers as a complementary mechanism to electronic identification of voters.

Seven civil society organizations have also moved to court to challenge the Commission's decision to do away with the use of the manual voter register.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance led by DP Ruto and Azimio One Kenya of Odinga have taken a common stand on the phasing out of the physical register for voter identification in favour of the biometric system.

The two coalitions have raised concerns that ballot papers can be printed in excess to manipulate the outcome and they want an assurance that the polls will no be bangled.

They have also questioned how IEBC would transmit results from areas not covered by 3G and 4G networks although the electoral commission has said it will use modem satellites.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition on Tuesday made fresh demands to the electoral agency, seeking to know its level of preparedness for the polls.

Through its chief legal advisor Paul Mwangi, the coalition wants the commission to furnish them with a certified copy of the register of voters, a list of all polling stations, the geo-reference for each polling stations, the design, essential features and security attributes of ballot papers, and the election results declaration forms.