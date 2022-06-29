Kenya: Odinga, Karua Walk Out of IEBC Meeting After Ruto Arrives

Twiter / @MarthKarua
Martha Karua holds hands with presidential candidate Raila Odinga after being named as vice-presidential candidate for the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance in the elections scheduled for August 9 (file photo).
29 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Azimio One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua on Wednesday left a consultative meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) prematurely immediately after Deputy President William Ruto walked in.

Deputy President arrived at the venue of the meeting 30 minutes after it started and when he was seen making his way to the podium, Azimio Running Karua requested to leave together with Odinga saying they had other matters to attend to.

"I am requesting that we be excused to leave as we have other matters to attend to and time is not on our side," Karua said.

It is not clear whether the two did not want to be in the same room with their closest political nemesis DP Ruto.

Shortly after Ruto sat down, Roots Party Presidential Candidate George Wajackoyah also walked out after his Secretary General Aden Kadernani excused themselves.

Wajackoyah had not made any comments on the issues that were being discussed.

Ruto was accompanied by Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

He arrived late as he had to attend an economic forum in Tharaka Nithi earlier on Wednesday.

IEBC had a date with all the four Presidential Candidates in the upcoming August 9 polls to discuss Commission's preparedness for the polls and more specifically the voters register.

The Presidential candidates led by Odinga had raised concerns on why the electoral body announced that it will only use electronic voter identification system and not the physical voter register.

The Commission however said that it is not ruling out the use of the manual register, but it will be its last resort.

"The Commission is not saying that it will not use the physical register. What we are saying is that it will be used as a last resort, if need be," IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X