Tunisia: Para-Athletics/Tunis 2022 Grand Prix (Day 2) - Tunisia On Top, Bagging 24 Medals Including 11 Gold

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian para-athletes bagged 8 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals on the 2nd day of the Tunis Para-Athletics Grand Prix, which has been organised in Rades since June 27.

Tunisia has taken the lead with a total of 24 medals (11 gold, 7 silver, 6 bronze), ahead of Algeria 2nd with 14 medals (6 gold, 3 silver, 5 bronze), Morocco 3rd with 11 medals (6 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze), Turkey 4th with 10 medals (5 gold, 4 silver, 1 bronze) and India 5th with 12 medals (3 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze).

The Tunisian gold medals went to Faouzi Rzig in javelin throw (F33-34-53), Amir Soltane in discus throw (F11-37-44), Mariem Soudani in discus (F11-44), Ahmed Ben Mosleh in shot put (F37), Raoua Tlili in discus (F41), Walid Ktila in 100m wheelchair (T34) and Rouay Jbebli in 1500m (T13-37-38-46).

The silver medals were won by Achref Lahouel in the 400m (T12), Mohamed Farhat Chida in the long jump (T13-20-38), Maroua Brahmi in the shot put (F32).

Taieb Rajhi (T36-37-42-64) and Saida Neili (F32) settled for the bronze in the long jump and shot put, respectively.