Tunisia: Para-Athletics/Tunis 2022 Grand Prix (Day 2) - Tunisia On Top, Bagging 24 Medals Including 11 Gold

29 June 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian para-athletes bagged 8 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals on the 2nd day of the Tunis Para-Athletics Grand Prix, which has been organised in Rades since June 27.

Tunisia has taken the lead with a total of 24 medals (11 gold, 7 silver, 6 bronze), ahead of Algeria 2nd with 14 medals (6 gold, 3 silver, 5 bronze), Morocco 3rd with 11 medals (6 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze), Turkey 4th with 10 medals (5 gold, 4 silver, 1 bronze) and India 5th with 12 medals (3 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze).

The Tunisian gold medals went to Faouzi Rzig in javelin throw (F33-34-53), Amir Soltane in discus throw (F11-37-44), Mariem Soudani in discus (F11-44), Ahmed Ben Mosleh in shot put (F37), Raoua Tlili in discus (F41), Walid Ktila in 100m wheelchair (T34) and Rouay Jbebli in 1500m (T13-37-38-46).

The silver medals were won by Achref Lahouel in the 400m (T12), Mohamed Farhat Chida in the long jump (T13-20-38), Maroua Brahmi in the shot put (F32).

Taieb Rajhi (T36-37-42-64) and Saida Neili (F32) settled for the bronze in the long jump and shot put, respectively.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X