Zimbabwe: Gems' UK Tour Hangs in the Balance

THE Gems' are scheduled to regroup this weekend with focus now on stepping up their preparations for the Netball World Cup qualifiers as their tour of the United Kingdom hangs in the balance.

The Zimbabwe senior national netball team were invited to the UK for friendly matches as part of their preparations for the Netball World Cup qualifiers due to take place in August, in Pretoria, South Africa.

But Zimbabwe Netball Association, Letitia Chipandu, yesterday revealed that the trip to the UK is in doubt.

"It's hanging in the balance due to a number of factors . . . The organisers are saying hang in there but it's very uncertain.

"I can't rule it out because we are not the ones leading the process but it's hanging in the balance. They have not told us what the problem could be but it may be funding.

"But I am happy to say (Gems captain) Felisitus (Kwangwa) is back home."

Chipandu, however, said they are expecting the team to go into camp this Sunday to intensify their preparations for the World Cup after competing in the Confederation of Southern Africa Netball Associations (COSANA) Tri-Nations Cup more than a week ago in Malawi.

The tournament featured Namibia, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

The Gems finished second behind Malawi.

"Basing on the reports, especially from the technical team, we are getting into camp early. We are organising the camp, the technical team is recruiting more (players).

"They are making additions so that they get more options. So as ZINA we are giving them that room to do so. It's being spear-headed by the coaches and the technical department.

"We are also getting our South Africa-based players to see how they match the grade we want before we finalise the final 12," said Chipandu.

Zimbabwe will be fighting for one of the remaining two slots to the Netball World Cup to be staged next year in Cape Town, South Africa.

There are four slots for African countries. South Africa and Uganda have already qualified by virtue of hosting and their ranking respectively.

Chipandu concedes the Gems have to up their game if they are to make their second appearance at the global tournament.

"Our main thrust at the moment is to get the best combination, the best 12 and that can only happen by camping and trying all the best players.

"Qualifiers are not a walk in the park. We really need to work hard, so if we can be in camp the whole of July, break a bit and then two weeks in August we should have a strong team," said Chipandu.

The Gems are looking at building on the lessons drawn from their participation at the COSANA event.

The tournament gave the technical team the chance to gauge the progress made in preparing for the Netball World Cup qualifiers and areas that still need to be improved.

Chipandu admitted the team did not have enough time to prepare for the regional tournament as they came together just a few days before they travelled to Malawi.

"We were not well prepared. We camped in March and then just met and travelled to Malawi unlike the juniors, they were just coming from a camp and were better focused.

"It was a gamble, we wanted to see how the girls would perform," said Chipandu.

The Under-19 side picked up the gold medal when they emerged tops ahead of Malawi and Namibia.

Chipandu said they are grateful for the support from the Government and their major sponsors Spar Zimbabwe.

"We want to thank the Government because this (the trip to Malawi) was funded by the Government. Spar Zimbabwe also came in to provide the kits to support us according to our agreement.

"We are knocking on the doors of our all-weather sponsors for the Netball World Cup qualifier's," said Chipandu.