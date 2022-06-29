Zimbabwe: Company Director Dupes Client

Senior Court Reporter

HAVEN Rock (Pvt) Limited company and its director Lucious Sambureni, who are into construction business, appeared in court yesterday on accusations of duping their client after hiring an unprofessional builder to a property in Harare.

Sambureni and his company are accused of duping Justice to the People Legal Trust chief executive Ms Sarah Hwingwiri after hiring them to construct a property in the capital.

Sambureni, who was also representing his company, was not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda charged with fraud.

Mrs Dzuda was remanded in custody to today for bail hearing.

The State led by Mr Anesu Chirenje opposed to granting of Sambureni bail saying there was overwhelming evidence linking him to the offence.

He said Sambureni admitted to receiving the money in question and hiring an unqualified builder to do the job.

Mr Chireje alleges that on June 6 at aropund 10am Ms Hwingwiri gave Sambureni US$900 for back filling, compaction and concrete slab for construction of Jopla"s Reinham house.

Sambureni allegedly misrepresented to Ms Hwingwiri that the job would be done by a professional and qualified builder.

On June 25 Ms Hwingwiri went to Jopla's Reinham House and was not impressed with the work that had been done.

Ms Hwingwiri then allegedly called Zvimba Rural Local Body's inspector Mr James Taurai Vakai, who visited the place and interviewed the builder Kenneth Mafusire. Mafusire admitted that he is not a qualified builder.

This then prompted Ms Hwingwiri to lodge a complaint with the police leading to Sambureni's arrest.