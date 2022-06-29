Mozambique: Minister of Interior Demands Services Free From Corruption

Maputo — The Mozambican Interior Minister, Arsénia Massingue, has demanded humanized, organized and quick provision of services in the National Immigration Service (SENAMI), free from corruption.

'We cannot be satisfied with long lines of citizens waiting to be attended to", she said, during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Director-General of SENAMI, Fulgencio Seda, and his deputy, Silvia Maholela.

The minister urged the new management of SENAMI to invest in continuous training of its staff, taking into account the technological advances that must be accompanied for the effective and efficient execution of its work.

Terrorism requires from SENAMI, according to Massingue, increasingly proactive measures in fulfilling its mission, rebutting the existence of unofficial crossing points for illicit entry inro the country.

"Immigration agents must be zealous and forceful in the inspection of foreigners and guarantee the existence of a database with systematized and updated information about who they are, where they are, and what they are doing in the country", explained the minister.

In addition to checking the identity of each individual who crosses Mozambican borders, the Minister also called on the agents to improve internal coordination with other areas of the Ministry of the Interior, aware that each of them contributes to the consolidation of internal security.

'With coordination, we shall be in a position to confront evils that arise against our homeland, whose combat requires synergies between all the forces,' she said, stressing that the priority is to stop corruption and eliminate the infiltrated agents of organized crime, who sabotage the efforts of honest officials.

"Therefore, with the knowledge and mastery that you have of SENAMI, we are confident that you will be able to continue successfully the process already started of modernizing this service", Massingue declared.

For his part, the new director-general of SENAMI said that corruption should be faced on a case-by-case basis, because it is necessary to identify the individuals who practice it.

In his brief contact with the press, Muti Seda stated that "by profiling every employee and agent of SENAMI, it will be easy to discover who is linked to corruption schemes in the institution."

"Corruption is a challenge that troubles the country in general; it is necessary that we find mechanisms within SENAMI to combat this evil", he said.