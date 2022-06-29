South Africa: Govt in Joint Venture Unveils Future of Work Ambassadors Programme for Young Graduates, 01 Jul

press release

Government in joint venture unveils future of Work Ambassadors Programme for young graduates

The Department of Public Service and Administration in partnership with the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), the Public Sector Education Authority (PSETA) and the United National Development Programme (UNDP) will officially unveil the Future of Work Ambassadors Programme in a hybrid event in Pretoria, Gauteng on Friday 01, July 2022.

The initiative seeks to reimagine the government graduate recruitment program that has, in its current form, been rendered as ineffective in unearthing potential and the skilling the graduates into future leaders in the public service.

The program will see placement of first cohort of 33 young graduates on internship programme across selected national and provincial departments for a duration of 24 months, where the participants will be provided with practical experience and be capacitated with skills and training, including exposure to international peer learning to complement their academic credentials.

During the Youth Day national commemoration, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that government will launch the Future of Work Ambassadors Program to improve and modernize the recruitment and retention of youth in the public service.

Government seeks to pursue new innovative ways of linking learning with earning.