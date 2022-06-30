Malawi: Budding Artist Black Icee MC Determined to Conquer in Music

30 June 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Upcoming musician Black Icee Mc has unveiled ambitions to take music to higher levels.

Icee Mc - real name Lovemore Larry - has just released four songs to announce his landing on the port of music industry.

"I started my music career last year. Already, I have four songs to my credit," he said in an exclusive interview in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

Icee Mc featured celebrated musicians Dan Lu and Hilco in two of his songs.

"Music tunes motivated me to venture into the industry. I always think of music tunes in my head. Hence, I have started slowly, but I am determined to make it big in my pursuit for professional music," he said.

Larry expressed excitement with the response his music has received on the market.

His songs are already enjoying airplay on various radio stations in Malawi.

