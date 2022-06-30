Malawi: Vuwa Kaunda Thrown Out of Parliament's Business Committee Meeting

30 June 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Peter Mutharika's appointed parliamentary chief whip Symon Vuwa Kaunda was on Wednesday thrown out of Business Committee of Parliament meeting after the National Assembly recognised the rebel Nankhumwa faction appointed whip.

Two DPP chief whips turned up for the meeting; Vuwa Kaunda and the party's rebellious Nankhumwa faction appointed Julius Mwase.

After consultation with the Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, the National Assembly settled for Nankhumwa's appointed Chief Whip Julius Mwase.

The legal opinion from the Attorney General follows a misunderstanding in the morning when two Chief whips from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Mwase and Vuwa Kaunda both showed up for the Business Committee meeting.

With this direction, only Mwase attended the business meeting this afternoon at the Parliament building.

The speaker has expressed concern with the continued leadership wrangle in the DPP saying it is derailing parliamentary business.

