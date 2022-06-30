Morocco: Casablanca - Café's Pediment Collapses Leaving 3 People Dead

Casablanca — Three people lost their lives in the collapse, Wednesday night, of a café's metal pediment in Casablanca, said the Casablanca-Settat Regional Command of Civil Protection.

The collapse of the café's pediment of the cafe, located at the Boulevard Abdelmoumen, also caused two minor injuries among viewers who were following the progress of a soccer match, said the same source.

Immediately notified, the regional command of civil protection has dispatched four ambulances and three vans on site. The three victims, all male, were transported in serious condition to the Ibn Rochd hospital, where they died.

The two injured were also evacuated to the same medical facility to receive the necessary care, adds the same source.