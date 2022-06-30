Egypt: Maya Morsi Wins Membership of Cedaw

Maya Morsi, head of the National Council of Women (NCW), has won the membership of the The Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) for the period of 2023-2026 after obtaining 126 votes of the elections held at the UN premises in New York.

Egypt's Mission to the UN said CEDAW comprises 23 experts who have vast qualifications and outstanding expertise in the women-related issues.

The Egyptian nomination of Maya Morsi comes as part of Egypt's keenness on continuously contributing to international efforts aimed at elevating the status of women all over the world through the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women.

Egypt's Permanent Delegate to the UN Ambassador Osama Abdel Khaleq said the Egyptian nominee win came after a fierce competition as Morsi won the fourth rank in the highest votes among 23 nominees competing over 12 seats.

Ambassador Abdel Khaleq voiced deep thanks for the participating delegations over their support to the Egyptian nominee in the elections of CEDWA, asserting that Egypt enjoys a high position in the international community, noting that Morsi is highly professional and has a vast expertise in the women affairs.

He noted that intensive efforts have been made by the Foreign Ministry and Egypt's embassies abroad as well as the Permanent Mission to the UN to secure the necessary votes for the Egyptian nominee in such hard battle, adding that this is a new addition to Egypt's diplomacy at the international level.