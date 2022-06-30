Kenya: Police Arrest Imposter in Full Uniform During Live TV Interview

29 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Police in Nairobi have apprehended a suspected imposter at Inooro TV station where she had been invited as a panelist.

Police indicated that its agents acted after they "doubted the credibility" of the suspect, identified as Monica Wamaitha who was donning a full police uniform during the interview.

According to police, the suspect is an aspirant for the Nairobi Women Rep seat.

"Police officers based at Kilimani Police Station today received information of an ongoing interview at Inooro TV hosting an alleged uniformed female police officer as a panelist. Doubting the credibility of the interviewee, police officers rushed to the TV station from where they arrested Monica Wamaitha Gitau, a civilian and an aspirant for the Nairobi Women MP seat in full police uniform," the NPS said Wednesday.

Police say that the suspect is currently assisting them with investigations for the offense of impersonating a police officer.

NPS advised media houses in the country to seek clearance from the Police Spokesperson or County commanders in the event they want to interview a police officer

"To avoid similar incidences in the future, National Police Service wishes to advise all Media Houses to always liaise for clearance with the Office of the Police Spokesperson or respective regional or county commanders over all requests for interviews with police officers," NPS said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X