Kenya: Police Arrest Imposter in Full Uniform During Live TV Interview

Nairobi — Police in Nairobi have apprehended a suspected imposter at Inooro TV station where she had been invited as a panelist.

Police indicated that its agents acted after they "doubted the credibility" of the suspect, identified as Monica Wamaitha who was donning a full police uniform during the interview.

According to police, the suspect is an aspirant for the Nairobi Women Rep seat.

"Police officers based at Kilimani Police Station today received information of an ongoing interview at Inooro TV hosting an alleged uniformed female police officer as a panelist. Doubting the credibility of the interviewee, police officers rushed to the TV station from where they arrested Monica Wamaitha Gitau, a civilian and an aspirant for the Nairobi Women MP seat in full police uniform," the NPS said Wednesday.

Police say that the suspect is currently assisting them with investigations for the offense of impersonating a police officer.

NPS advised media houses in the country to seek clearance from the Police Spokesperson or County commanders in the event they want to interview a police officer

"To avoid similar incidences in the future, National Police Service wishes to advise all Media Houses to always liaise for clearance with the Office of the Police Spokesperson or respective regional or county commanders over all requests for interviews with police officers," NPS said.