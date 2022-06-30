Kenya: Lapsset Woos Foreign Investors to Realize Lamu Port Potential

Lamu — The LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority (LCDA) has set its sights on sourcing foreign investments for the Lamu Port to boost its viability as a potential transshipment hub in the region.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday during a visit to the Lamu Port in Kililana Port, LAPSSET Director General Stephen Ikua reiterated that the Lamu Port project is still on course to be the region's transshipment hub following renewed interest by foreign investors looking at logistics business in East and Central Africa.

The LAPPSET team has also embarked on a charm offensive sourcing for foreign investors, with expertise in logistics handling and maritime operations of ports across the globe.

The LCDA together with Kenya Ports Authority during the visit hosted a delegation from the Mwani Qatar, A Qatari Ports Management Company that manages Hamad, Doha and Al Ruwais Port in the Gulf nation in a move to woo investors with expertise in logistics and port management.

The delegation from Mwani Qatar is visiting the country's Lamu Port installation within the context of discussing ways to enhance cooperation in the field of ports and maritime transport

Ikua quashed doubts that the Lamu Port project had slowed in garnering considerable transshipment business stating that the Lamu Port project handlers, the Kenya Ports Authority have already tendered for the Sh2.6 billion towards the procurement of massive handling equipment that would enhance cargo movement operations within the 3-berth port.

Sentiments echoed by KPA General Manager in charge of the Lamu Port Vincent Sidai Esyepet revealed that the equipment includes the acquisition of three mobile cranes, three ship-to-shore gantry cranes, three rubber tire gantry cranes and four terminal tractors.

Speaking on the sidelines Lamu County's CEC in charge of Agriculture Fahima Araphat called on LCDA and the national government to ramp up efforts in securing private partners who can help realize the potential of the Lamu Port Project and by extension the LAPSSET.

She stated that it is only through Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) that jobs and indirect investor opportunities can be realized. - Kna