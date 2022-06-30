Kenya: Ruto Lauds Odinga for Committing to Concede Defeat If Unsuccessful in August Polls

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has exuded confidence that the August 9 general election will be a peaceful poll after Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga indicated he will accept electoral outcome.

Ruto congratulated his main political rival for committing to accept the outcome of the presidential poll that will be conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

"For the first time the 'Kitendawili' man stated that if he is defeated in the August 9 elections, he will accept defeat and go home. For the first time I want to congratulate my competitor for committing that he will respect the outcome of election and will concede," he said.

During an Economic Forum Meeting in Tharaka Nithi, Ruto said the move by Odinga will ensure that Kenyans make their decision on the ballot without fear that violence might spark in the aftermath of the polls.

"I have done the same and every candidate should do the same. I am now confident that we will have a peaceful election. Kenyans will go to the polls and make their decision and they will know that they will be safe even after the elections," Ruto said.

His statement came a day after Odinga said he is ready to concede defeat in the August Presidential election should he lose.

Speaking during a televised interview, Odinga pointed out that he is a 'sportsman' and will heartily congratulate the winner of the elections.

"I am the sportsman between me and him (Ruto). (Asiye Kubali Kushindwa si Mshindani) He who does not accept defeat can never be successful," he stated. If I lose in the August election. I will be the first congratulate the winner."

Ruto has on numerous occasions taunted Odinga and challenged him to openly declare that he will accept election results should he lose the August duel.

He has thrice disputed presidential election results during the 2007, 2013 and 2017 editions claiming he beat his competitors.