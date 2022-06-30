Ethiopia: Prosecutors Indict Journalist Temesgen With Three Criminal Counts

29 June 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Federal Prosecutors indicted journalist Temesgen Desalegn, owner and managing director of the Amharic weekly, "Fitih" magazine, this morning with three separate criminal counts. The charges were formally read to the defendant at the Federal High Court Lideta Branch, First Constitutional and Anti-Terrorism Bench.

Temesgen was first detained on 26 May after the police accused him of "inciting riots and creating public mistrust on the Ethiopian National Defense Forces and the government." He was admitted to hospital for treatment after the police physically assaulted him during family visit on 03 June.

Temesgen, who has been appearing in court since, was arraigned on Tuesday 28 June at the Federal High Court Lideta Division, but prosecutors couldn't read the charges against him in the court due ti absence of presiding judges. The prosecutors however submitted the written lawsuit, but the charges were not formally read to Temesgen.

The defense team, led by defense lawyer Henok Aklilu, had to return home without receiving the written copies of the lawsuit and returned to the court this morning.

This is a developing story for details on the three criminal counts.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X