Nigeria: AFRIMA 2022 - Organisers Set Deadline for Entries Submission

The International Committee of the All African Music Awards say they won't extend the submission date.

The International Committee of the All African Music Awards (AFRIMA) says all entries for the 2022 edition must be submitted before the portal closes on August 5, 2022.

AFRIMA was established by the International Committee AFRIMA, in collaboration with the African Union (AU), to reward and celebrate musical works, talents and creativity around the African continent while promoting the African cultural heritage. It debuted in 2014.

Nigeria's Wizkid, Iba One and Fireboy DML were some of the big winners in the 2021 edition.

AFRIMA Juror representing Diaspora Northern America, Hadja Kobele Keita, in a statement on Monday, said the award platform would not extend the submission date beyond August 5, 2022.

"It is essential that all relevant parties submit their entries on time this year. We are a comprehensive and transparent organisation with a straightforward process for the annual award ceremony. Once the submission of entries ends, we spend time judging the materials before we can derive our final nominations list.

"We also have a specific time allotted to voting. A firm of international repute, PricewaterhouseCoopers, is auditing the entire process. AFRIMA 2022 will be held from November 3 - 6 this year. To achieve this, we cannot extend deadlines at this point."

According to AFRIMA, all prospective entries must have been created between August 20, 2021, and August 5, 2022, being the year in review for all submissions.

This year's edition retains its existing categories, all of which are carefully curated to celebrate the best of talents within the African music scene and communicate Africa's strengths for global competitiveness.

Process

A pre-screening and the primary screening process will be carried out by a world-class 13-member jury composed of seasoned music experts from across the five regions of Africa and in the diaspora between August 5 to 16, 2022.

A world media announcement of the AFRIMA 2022 nominees list will be held on August 17, 2022, officially heralding the voting period for this year's edition.

From August 24, 2022, the AFRIMA Academy, as well as music fans and followers around the globe, will begin to participate in the public voting process on AFRIMA's website.

The nominees will receive votes that could lead them to emerge winners in various awards categories.

The voting process, which closes 24 hours before the awards ceremony, would be monitored and audited by a reputable international auditing firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The awards ceremony will hold from November 3 to November 6, 2022. It will feature a four-day fiesta of music, glitz, and glamour.

The event will commence with the welcome soiree, followed by the AFRIMA Music Village, the host city tour, African Music Business Summit, and the exclusive nominees' party and conclude with the live awards ceremony broadcast to over 84 countries around the world.

Artistes, artiste managers, music producers, recording companies/labels, video directors, disc jockeys and other relevant stakeholders can submit their work or submit on behalf of their clients via the official AFRIMA website at www.afrima.org.

All submissions must comply with the AFRIMA's guidelines and terms and conditions as listed on the official website.