Nigeria: Ekweremadu - Senate Dispatches Delegation to UK

The Senate has raised a delegation to the United Kingdom to meet with the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who is facing an organ harvesting charge in the European country.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan disclosed this on Wednesday after the Red Chamber emerged from a closed-door session, which lasted for about an hour.

Lawan said the delegation, which comprised of members of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, will leave for London on Friday.

The Senate President said the decision to wade into Ekweremadu's arrest and detention was against the backdrop of a briefing received by the Nigerian High Commissioner to London.

He further disclosed that the Senate would engage the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigerian High Commission in London on the recent arrest of Ekweremadu.

He said, "I had a personal engagement with our Nigerian High Commissioner to Britain, Alhaji Isola Sarafa, who has done so well to establish contact with our colleague, who has been able to get his team to be in the court at Uxbridge where Ekweremadu was taken to.

"The high Commission has also been able to provide some consular services that include the engagement of some lawyers who will defend our colleague.

"We commend them for giving attention to the issue at stake. Equally, the Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister has been engaged here, so that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes steps to provide diplomatic support for our colleague.

"Because this issue is already in court, we have limited opportunity to discuss beyond what we have done so far.

"But I want to ensure the family of our colleague, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and Nigerians, that the Senate will continue to engage with our ministry of foreign affairs as well as our high commission in London.

"The High Commission has done so much but we still expect that it will continue to provide any other further consular services.

"We have also mandated our committee on foreign affairs to engage with the British high commission here in Nigeria, to find more details on this case, as as far as the high commission is involved.

"There will be a delegation to London to see Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife. A delegation from the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Senate will leave in the next two days to London for that purpose.

"I want to urge all all federal government institutions that can do anything to ensure that Justice prevails in this case, that they do so."

The closed door session which started about 10:57 a.m ended at 11:49 a.m.