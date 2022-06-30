Nigeria: Asake, Drake, Wizkid, Make Top Artistes On Spotify Nigeria Chart

Spotify Nigeria, a top streaming service has released the least of songs topping the charts on its platform this week. Here is what this week's Spotify Charts have to say about the Nigerian music scene.

Top Artists

Focalistic is the biggest gainer on Top Artists Nigeria, up 92 spots at #28. Logic is the highest new entry on Top Artists Nigeria at #180 while Asake has been on Top Artists Nigeria the longest, at 19 weeks straight.

Top Songs

Call Me Every Day (feat. WizKid) by Chris Brown and WizKid is the highest new entry on Top Songs Nigeria at #2. Peace Be Unto You (PBUY) by Asake has moved up 28 places to become this week's number 1. Trabaye by Ollie Flows and Asake is the biggest gainer on Top Songs Nigeria, up 35 spots at #119. Omo Ope (feat. Olamide) by Asake and Olamide has been on Top Songs Nigeria the longest, at 19 weeks straight.

Top albums

Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition by WizKid has been on Top Albums Nigeria the longest, at 19 weeks straight. Drake has the most spots on Top Albums Nigeria, Honestly, Nevermind is the highest at #1. More Life by Drake is the biggest gainer on Top Albums Nigeria, up 44 spots at #77.

Top 5 artists in Nigeria on Spotify Charts this week

Asake

Drake

WizKid

Burna Boy

Davido

Top 5 tracks in Nigeria on Spotify Charts this week

Peace Be Unto You (PBUY) by Asake

Call Me Every Day (feat. WizKid) by Chris Brown feat. WizKid

PALAZZO by Spinall and Asake

Last Last by Burna Boy

Overloading (OVERDOSE) by Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx, Boy Spyce

Top 5 albums in Nigeria on Spotify Charts this week

Honestly, Nevermind by Drake (New)

The Second Wave Deluxe by Ruger (New)

Rave & Roses by Rema

Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition by WizKid

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar