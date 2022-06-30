Nigeria: Train Attack - Released Hostage Protests in Kaduna

The protester said her husband is still being held by the bandits.

One of the hostages of the Kaduna -Abuja train staged a protest at the Kaduna State Secretariat of theNigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), demanding the unconditional release of other hostages still in captivity.

The lone protester, who does not want to be named, said she was among the 11 captives freed by the gunmen on 11th June following the intervention by Kaduna-based Cleric, Ahmad Gumi.

She was released after over 70 days in captivity.

She urged the Nigerian government to expedite efforts in releasing the rest of the 51 passengers still in captivity.

The protester said her husband is among the hostages still in captivity.

She said the children, women and others in captivity are being maltreated by the abductors.

"I was with these people, so they need Nigerians help, they need people's help they (captives) are not dead but they are in serious pain.

"I can't sleep, my husband is still there with them (bandits) my friends are with them since day one. For them to release me back, I am incomplete, they need Nigerians prayer and support," she said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the gunmen who attacked a Kaduna-bound train in March and abducted several passengers, killed nine passengers during the attack.

Several others sustained gunshot injuries.

The gunmen had earlier released some hostages after they reportedly paid ransoms to secure their release.

Those released on June 11 include Jessy John, Amina Mohammed (Gamba), Rashida Busari, Hannah Ajewole, and Amina Jibril.

Others are Najib Daiharu, Gaius Gambo, Hassan Aliyu, Peace Boy and Danjuma Sa'idu.