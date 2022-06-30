Nigeria: Police Kill Two Gunmen in Anambra

One pump action, one locally fabricated pistol and a red Toyota Corolla vehicle were recovered from the gunmen, according to the police.

The police in Anambra State have killed two gunmen in Obosi, a community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the incident happened at about 11:39 p.m. on Sunday when operatives, on a routine patrol, accosted the gunmen.

Mr Ikenga said the hoodlums were operating in a white Toyota Hiace Bus, a red Toyota Corolla and a motorcycle along Obosi-Nkpor Road in the community.

"The operatives engaged the armed men in a gun battle and neutralised two of the hoodlums," he said.

"During the gun duel with the hoodlums, the superior firepower of the operatives made the assailants flee the scene with the Toyota Hiace Bus and motorcycle."

The police spokesperson said the command had intensified patrol in the area and also "improved operational positioning to respond to distress calls" to arrest the fleeing gunmen.

One pump action, one locally fabricated pistol and a red Toyota Corolla vehicle were recovered from the gunmen, according to the police.

Mr Ikenga said the police on the same day recovered a white Mercedes Benz 350, suspected to have been used by some criminals in the area.

He said the vehicle was recovered along Central School Road, Umusiomen, Ogidi, another community in the same council area.

The police spokesperson said operatives rescued two suspects from an angry mob along Ziks Avenue in Awka, Awka South Council Area of the state, on Tuesday.

He said the suspects - Okoye Stephen, 19, and Chukwuemeka Nwudo, 27, - were caught while trying to rob a woman.

"The suspects were already beaten to stupor by the angry mob before police rescued them," he said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Echeng Echeng urged police operatives to "sustain the tempo" in the fight against crimes in the state, Mr Ikenga said.

Mr Echeng, who condemned the resort to jungle justice by residents in the state, said suspected criminals should be taken to the nearest police facility.

"This will help the police to conduct proper investigations into the activities of the suspects and bring them to justice in accordance with extant laws," Mr Echeng said.