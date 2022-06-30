Nigeria: Reps Set Up Committee to Review Duplication of Federal MDAs

The committee has the mandate to examine all the MDAs in view to establish areas of conflict and duplications.

The House of Representatives has set up a committee to review the status of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA's) of the federal government.

The committee, Chaired by Victor Mela (APC, Gombe) was inaugurated on Wednesday by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

Speaking at its inauguration, Mr Gbajabiamila said the committee has the mandate to examine all the MDAs with a view to establishing areas of conflict and duplications.

He stated that the committee must suggest amendments to relevant laws if there is a need to do so.

This committee is expected to come up with solutions to the apparent continuous conflict of functions and avoidable bickering among established Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA's), resulting in ineffectiveness, inefficiency and redundancy in the government workforce.

"The Committee is therefore expected to engage relevant stakeholders and members of the public with a view to resolving the areas of conflict among the MDA's, which may require amending some laws and/or outright repeal, as the case may be," he said.

Mr Gbajabiamila urged the committee to involve relevant union groups to avoid labour-related disputes.

Speaking on the task, Mr Mela said the committee will conduct a thorough investigation that will "have far-reaching decisions which will go a long way in strengthening identified agencies of the federal government by ending bickering and duplication of duties and responsibilities."

He urged the civil servants to cooperate with the committee to help eliminate the bickering among MDAs.

"I want to assure Nigerians that the committee will conduct detailed investigations into the activities of some agencies and in the end," he said.

The resolution to embark on the investigation was a sequel to a motion moved by Sada Soli (APC, Katsina)