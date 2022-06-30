Rwanda: Peace Cup - Four Things We Learned From AS Kigali Win

AS Kigali defeated city rivals APR FC 1-0 on Tuesday evening in the final of the 2021/22 Rwanda Peace Cup at the Kigali stadium in Nyamirambo.

A 32nd Rashid Kalisa strike inside the penalty box settled the pulsating game as the City of Kigali got a ticket to represent Rwanda in the 2022/23 CAF Confederation Cup.

Times Sport takes a look at four things that stood out in the tie

AS Kigali are formidable in attack

Abubakar Lawal and Hussein Shabani complemented each other so well and there was real telepathy. It was the former who crossed the ball for the latter to set up Rashid Kalisa for the first goal.

APR should utilise the pace of Fitina Omborenga

An overlapping right-back who loves to run with the ball deep into the opponent half, Omborenga showed real quality in the first half when he got deep into the AS Kigali vital area with a solo run.

Coach Adil Mohammed should always use the pace and pinpoint crosses of Omborenga to great effect by working on the positioning of his attackers.

With Omborenga's run and incisive crosses, the APR attackers can always score goals if they stay in the opponent penalty box and remain alert always.

Rashid Kalisa is an asset for AS Kigali

One of the best players on the day, Kalisa was an embodiment of a true box to box midfielder. His tackles, passes and long drives were spot on.

He capped a brilliant evening with a goal which won the Peace Cup trophy for AS Kigali. If Kalisa can maintain his form, he will definitely be a player his club can rely on in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Anicet Ishimwe is more effective upfront

He is the most skilful player in the APR FC set up and always draws fouls from opposing players. There is no need for Adil Mohammed to play him among the central midfielders when he could move further up the field.

Such skilful players must always play behind the main striker or around the penalty box.