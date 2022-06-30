Rwanda: National Road Cycling Championship Returns

After being postponed at the last minute last year due to the covid-19 pandemic, the National Road Championship is finally back to the streets this weekend.

The annual event brings together local riders from Ferwacy club members, UCI continental clubs and other local clubs that will be invited for this year's road race.

The cycling governing body (FERWACY) has unveiled the itineraries for the upcoming race from which the top rider will be crowned as the best performing rider of the year.

The two-day race will open with an Individual Time Trial (ITT) race slated Saturday, July 2 before Sunday's grand finale.

The ITT will be held in the Nyamata-Mayange-Nyamata, where women juniors will race 22 kilometers.

The men's juniors and women's elite will battle in the ITT race in a distance of 26 kilometers while the men's elite riders will compete in the same race in a distance of 34km.

As per the announced itineraries, juniors and women riders will race a total of 89 kilometres, departing from Rulindo District, through Gicumbi before heading to the finishing line in Gasanze, Gasabo District.

Meanwhile, male riders will race a distance of 128 kilometres from Kanyinya (Magerwa), in Rulindo District, riding through Gicumbi towards the finishing line in Gasanze in Gasabo District.

A total of 18 cycling clubs will be represented in this year's edition, competing in three categories including men, females and juniors.

Participating teams invited for the race include 11 Ferwacy member teams, and three UCI Continental Teams, namely Rwanda's Benediction Ignite and May Stars as well as South Africa's Pro Touch which is now home to the likes of Moise Mugisha and Samuel Mugisha.