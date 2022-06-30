Rwanda: Rachid Kalisa Delighted After Stunning Strike Against APR

After a long layoff due to injury, AS Kigali midfielder Rashid Kalisa is delighted that his lone strike was enough to propel his side to the Peace Cup trophy on Tuesday evening.

"I am so delighted that I scored after such a long time out and especially that the fans are very happy that we will play continental football next season," the 25-year-old said.

Kalisa joined AS Kigali in August 2019 from rivals Kiyovu and was part of the national team that reached the quarter-finals of the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals in Cameroon.

Kalisa rose to prominence in 2015 when he played for Police FC and cemented his profile the following year when Rwanda hosted the 2016 CHAN finals.