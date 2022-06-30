Rwanda: Striker Onana Opens Up About Injury-Ravaged First Season at Rayon

Rayon Sports striker, Willy Essomba Onana, who suffered serious injuries in his first season at Rayon Sports, has poured cold water on reports that he could terminate his contract and look for a new team.

The Cameroonian forward joined the Blues in September 2021 on a two-year contract.

Speaking to B&B FM, a local radio station on Tuesday, Onana admitted that he did not enjoy his season due to injuries that limited his time on pitch and contribution to the success of the team.

"Honestly, this year hasn't been as good as I wanted it to be," he said. "The season started well, but then I got (seriously) injured in a league game against Etincelles and I was out for months."

As soon as I recovered, he continued, I was injured again during the Peace Cup semi-final first leg game against APR and the injury kept me out till the end of the campaign.

Asked about his current state, Onana said that he is seeking treatment in Cameroon. "Tests back in Rwanda did not show what is wrong, but I feel unwell. I am seeking further medical care right now in Cameroon."

Still committed to Rayon Sports

The striker also rubbished reports that he will leave the club adding that he is keen to see out the end of his contract.

"I have one year remaining on my contract, so I am still a player for Rayon Sports and I have not held any talks with other clubs."

He did not, however, completely rule out the possibility of his exit. "Nobody knows about the future, but if any club is interested in me they would first have to negotiate with Rayon."

Onana scored seven league goals for Rayon and was seen as a top contender for the golden boot before his season was marred by injuries from December last year.