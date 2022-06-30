Nigeria Must Act Quickly to Tackle Monkeypox - NYC President

The National President of the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), Mr Blessing Akilosotu, has raised concern over the growing cases of monkeypox and hepatitis viruses, saying Nigeria can't afford to go to sleep with the experience of COVID-19.

Akilosotu, disclosed this during a one-day National Symposium on "Assessment of western policies against Covid 19" in Abuja.

He warned that the growing cases of emergency viruses in the country were worrisome while calling on the government to take measures that will curtail the spread.

He said, "Covid is still with us, new viruses are emerging, and we cannot afford to be laid back in an epidemic situation.

"We have to learn from the Chinese government's dynamic zero-out policy which is working efficiently, we cannot afford to joke with the health of our people."

He said the symposium was not only to see how the government was able to tackle Covid-19 but also to share the lessons learnt in dealing with emerging infectious viral diseases like monkeypox and hepatitis and lessons that can be learnt from other climes like China, which has proven to be number one in the containment of the pandemic among its citizens.

"We have all seen the results of the pandemic on the nation and on the world at large.

"We hope that great lessons have been learnt from the pandemic moving forward.

"We are also here to forecast and project future remedies for emergency viruses and pandemics like monkeypox and hepatitis that afflict the world."

He expressed the readiness of his organisation to collaborate with relevant stakeholders towards sensitising members of the public in dealing with emerging viruses.

Delivering his keynote address, Dr Dakum Benji, stated that since the outbreak of the pandemic, over 5 million individuals have been tested in Nigeria through various PCR, rapid tests and antibody tests with 256,958 confirmed cases, 250,117 discharged, 3,144 deaths and 3,637 cases still active as of today.

He explained that Nigeria has recorded the best indices in the management and case-to-death ratio in Africa. A feat, he said, the country should learn from in managing emerging viruses and epidemics.