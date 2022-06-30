Nigeria: Ighalo Excited to Win First League Title After 17 Years' Wait

Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo, has expressed delight after winning his first career league title after waiting for 17 years.

He had played club football in six countries across Europe and Asia without winning a league title.

Ighalo bagged a brace as Al Hilal defeated relegated Al-Faisaly 2-1 on Monday night to win the Saudi Arabia Professional League title.

It was the 18th time Ramon Diaz's side clinched the title.

It was a double honour for the striker, who also finished the season as the top scorer with 24 goals.

Taking to Instagram, the excited former Manchester United star wrote, "I waited 17 years before winning my first league title. It doesn't matter how long it takes, if you keep working hard and never give up, you will get it right one day. God is the greatest."

Ighalo started his professional career with Julius Berger FC in Lagos.