Tanzania: Stars' Dismas Joins Belgium Pro League

TAIFA Stars midfielder Novatus Dismas has become the third Tanzanian feature into Belgium Jupiler League next season after joining SV Zulte Waregem from Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The other Tanzania internationals who currently playing in Belgium Jupiler League are Stars skipper Mbwana Samatta who serves Royal Antwerp after playing for Turkey's Fernabahce and the KRC Genk's striker Kelvin John.

The former Biashara United and Azam's defensive midfielder has signed for SV Zulte Waregem from Maccabi Tel Aviv for fee believed to be Euro 500,000 which is equivalent to 1.2bn/-.

Azam, who sold Novatus to Maccabi Tel Aviv two years back, will receive 30 percent of amount the Israel team will receive from the selling the player to Belgium side as the Tanzania outfit had put in clause that demands to get that percent whenever the player will be sold to another club.

Speaking with Daily News yesterday Azam's Information Officer has confirmed that their former midfielder will next season feature in Belgium's Jupiler League after he was sold by his current team Maccabi Tel Aviv and Azam will receive 30 per cent of the fee the Israeli's Maccabi Tel Aviv will pocket.

"It is true we have the information that Novatus has been sold to Belgium's SV Zulte Waregem,"said Thabiti.

He said Azam will always be supportive in developing country's football which includes enabling young footballers with talent to play professional career abroad.

Novatus Dismas featured in all World Cup qualifying games where Tanzania finished second behind Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) and was part of national team squad that lost 2-0 to Algeria at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium last month in Africa Cup of Nations' qualifying match.