Tanzania: Zanzibar First Lady Uses Sports to Promote Use of Efd

ZANZIBAR's First Lady Mama Mariam Mwinyi has led her monthly physical exercises, an opportunity she used to call on traders registered to use the Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFD) to do so as it aims at improving revenue collection for development.

Speaking after the end of a physical walk from Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB) offices Mazizini to Amaan Stadium, where physical fitness exercises were performed, the First Lady emphasized on everyone joining the national campaign to promote use of EFD machines.

She expressed happiness about the ongoing government's initiatives through the Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB) to promote revenue collection and explained the need to encourage people to demand electronic receipts as it guarantees revenue to reach the government.

The First Lady insisted to the public that it is important for them to demand electronic receipt and not to accept a handwritten receipt because they are no longer required.

Ms Mariam Mwinyi, who is also the Chairwomen of the Zanzibar Maisha Bora Foundation (ZMBF), said that electronic receipts will help ensure the government's revenue goes as intended and help eliminate the loopholes in the government's revenue leakage or theft.

"The Government needs funds to implement various development projects and emphasis on use of EFD machines will help achieve the goals," Ms Mariam Mwinyi said adding that the government aims at improving the lives of the Zanzibaris and that it should also include regular body exercise for better health.

On the other hand, Ms Mariam Mwinyi also called on the public to take the issue of hygiene seriously as it helps avert diseases, "urge you (public) to clean homes and proper waste disposal. We must keep our environment and town clean."

It was an opportunity to remind people about the importance of the upcoming national census on 23rd August as the Isles Education and Vocational Training Minister Ms Leila Mohamed Mussa on behalf of the Minister of Information, Youth, Culture and Sport explained the importance of paying tax and heath exercise as emphasized by the First Lady.