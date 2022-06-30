Tanzania: Pura Registers 127 Professionals to Work in Petroleum, Gas

THE Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA) has registered 127 professionals in the national database to work in the petroleum and natural gas value chain.

In May 2022, registration for professionals and service providers began under the system dubbed Local Suppliers and Service Providers Database (LSSP), which was developed in collaboration with the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA).

PURA Head of Local Content and Stakeholders Engagement, Mr Charles Nyangi said the database contains registered local suppliers and service providers of different categories and specializations who are legally eligible to provide goods and services or execute works in the upstream, midstream and downstream petroleum and natural gas sub-sector in Tanzania.

"Apart from professionals, the system has registered 1,356 suppliers. I encourage professionals and suppliers in the sector to register through the system to ensure they stand a chance to take part in several activities including Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project," he told journalists who visited gas processing plants in Mtwara recently.

PURA has the mandate to regulate and monitor petroleum upstream operations and LNG activities in Mainland Tanzania and provide advisory services to the government and the minister responsible for petroleum affairs.

Mr Nyangi stated that local content in the industry has improved, particularly with regard to the issue of employment while the business side was still slow.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have been sensitizing locals to participate in the petroleum sector under the PURA regulations through exploration and development," he said.

In his explanation, he said the sensitization comes following the enrolment of foreigners for the job in the previous years.

According to him, the sensitization has been fruitful as locals' involvement in the sector has increased from three companies to 52.

Mr Nyangi said 99 per cent of staff for companies such as Pan African Energy, Equinor and Shell Exploration were Tanzanians.

"Many Tanzanians have not yet invested in this sector, especially the business sector because of non-compliance with standards, awareness is still low and low capital, investment in this sector is capital intensive," he said.

They have also created awareness of the opportunities found in the upstream sector including the LNG project

The government signed a framework agreement early this month with Norway's Equinor and Britain's Shell that will bring closer the start of construction of a $30 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal.

Speaking during the signing of the agreement President Samia Suluhu Hassan stressed that the project is nationwide but should first benefit the residents of Lindi and Mtwara Regions as well as build the capacity for Tanzanians to participate fully in the project.

"The process of discussion, preparation and implementation of the project must lead to building the capacity of Tanzanians in this sector, our mission is that in the years to come, future generations can harvest the country's resources more productively and more independently," she said.