Tanzania: Expert - Developing Innovation Key in Creating Jobs

GOVERNMENT's efforts to develop and improve policies on science and technology contribute to motivating innovations among youth and creating more jobs.

This was noted by a representative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Mr Kelvin Robert, at an event in Dar es Salaam to launch a centre called 'Eco Hub'.

Apart from promoting innovations, the Eco Hub will support poor individuals with domestic items such as clothes as well as learning materials like books.

Mr Robert said if youth are developed in the field of innovation they can do great things and manage to create their jobs and employ others.

"There are researches done to support the public, at UNESCO there is a project to support the youth in innovation. We will therefore work with the Eco Hub to drive innovation," he said.

On his part, the Director of the Eco Hub, Sara Pima, said the Eco Hub will motivate innovation, collect clothes from good Samaritans and distribute them to the needy individuals and offer various opportunities to youth and women to learn about various issues.

"The books that we will collect are for people to read and clothes will be donated to poor individuals in villages. We will start with villages in the Mtwara region," she explained.

"By December this year we target to create 100 jobs for youth and train 150 women for them to employ themselves," she said.

She added: "In running the hub we have managed to get representatives from various places including higher learning institutions."